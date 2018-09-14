Earle, Stuart Halls Set Standard For Environmental Friendliness

If you’ve ventured over to the northeast corner of campus at all in the past two years, you’ve likely seen the complete overhaul of East Halls that the university rolled out. One of the key features of the overhaul has been the addition and renovation of new dorm complexes.

Earle and Stuart Halls, which were built a year ago and recently renovated, respectively, are nothing short of luxurious, so much so that some might compare them to the grandiose of a state-of-the-art hotel.



Residents enjoy private bathrooms, air conditioning, and communal kitchenettes, among many other luxuries not seen in other buildings in East. But perhaps the most impressive aspect of these two halls is the commitment they’ve made to be eco-friendly.



The U.S. Green Building Council recently recognized these buildings for their sustainable design and construction practices by awarding them the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.



Earle Hall achieved the silver certification level for its sustainability practices, which actually exceeds the university standard for green buildings.



For those not well-versed in sustainability and eco-friendly certifications, the LEED is the most widely-used verification system for green buildings in the world.

The certifications themselves are designated by levels and based on a point system that analyzes different sustainability issues. Buildings that achieve a LEED certification must be resource-efficient in several different areas.

Some of these areas must include a reduction in indoor water consumption, an energy savings of 20 percent compared to other baseline buildings, and a dedication to recycling more than 85 percent of construction demolition waste.

The fact that two of the newly renovated dorm complexes have achieved such a high-ranking status in environmental friendliness is a testament to the Penn State’s efforts to become more eco-friendly.







