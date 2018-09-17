Your ‘Welcome To College Football Friday’ Playlist

It may feel weird for some folks to see their dear Nittany Lions playing on Friday night. Maybe you agree with James Franklin — college football is meant for Saturdays.

But there’s a lot to enjoy about Fridays. What could be better than getting out of class or work after a long day and being able to sit down to watch some non-high school football?

Plus, think of all the work you’ll be able to get done on Saturday…unless, of course, you decide to watch the rest of what the NCAA has to offer.

So let’s get in the TGIF frame of mind with a playlist of nothing but songs about Fridays. If you’re still hesitant for some reason about Friday college football games, consider this some subtle brain washing (and enjoy the fact that Friday is, indeed, the 21st night of September).

Carly Weiss Carly is a senior Media Studies major and is from the ever-so-famous "outside of Philly". You can contact her at [email protected] or hit her up on Instagram @carlyweiss.

