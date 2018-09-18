Caption This: The James Franklin Utz Promo Face
If you’ve seen the promo, you know what we’re talking about. And if you haven’t, you’re going to want to see the video below.
As the tweet explains, Utz recently partnered with Penn State Athletics to promote both brands. The partnership will bring the release of a Penn State-packaged Utz snack bag to the market that James Franklin is, clearly, very excited about.
Unsurprisingly, in the video itself, Franklin brings a level of intensity to his promotion of the snack food brand that would usually only be displayed on the football field.
At first glance, it might seem like Franklin is going a bit overboard for the commercial. But if you know anything about Penn State football, you know that
Intensity might as well be the man’s middle name.
He’s an expressive guy who never misses an opportunity to shine in the spotlight. And luckily for us, Franklin’s love for media attention has left us with some pretty memorable faces — like this one:
And that’s why we reached out to some of our Instagram followers and asked them to respond to the photo with their best Franklin face captions. After all, who doesn’t love a good Penn State football meme?
The following is a compilation of the best Franklin meme captions we could find. Enjoy.
You know what they say: If you can’t get into college…
Honestly, we didn’t even know you could tie for a ranking.
*sweats nervously*
Pat Narduzzi, look away.
Philly Philly, Dilly Dilly!
#JustPennStateThings
*Sweats nervously, again*
But Ohio is the worst state ever, so who’s the real winner here?
Illinois, Illinois, Illinois, Illinois, Illinois, Illinois, Illinois, Illinois, Illinois, Illinois, Illinois, Illinois, 1-0 Mentality.
Trace, we’re in love with you…I mean, we love you — I mean, we love how you play football?
And Saquon, we’re still not over it.
“Super reliable from inside of 40. This is from 45.”
