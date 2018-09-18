PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Downtown

Jake Corman Releases New Campaign Video Featuring Sue Paterno

Jake Corman via Facebook
By Elissa Hill
9/18/18 7:03 pm

Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman released a new campaign video Tuesday afternoon featuring Sue Paterno.

With midterms just around the corner, Corman is ramping up efforts in his race against Democratic nominee Ezra Naines.

“Jake’s the kind of person who does what he thinks is right,” Paterno said. “Most politicians would have stood on the sidelines when our community is under attack, but not Jake.”

Paterno talks about Corman’s lawsuit against the NCAA during the fallout of the Sandusky scandal, which sought to keep the $60 million in fines levied against the university within the state of Pennsylvania.

“He restored not just our wins, but also our community,” Paterno said, “and Jake’s leadership is about more than Penn State. It’s about organizations like Special Olympics. I hope you’ll join me in supporting Jake.”

Paterno is a longtime supporter of the Special Olympics, especially through the annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run.

Corman has represented Pennsylvania’s 34th Senatorial District since 1999. He was elected as Senate Majority Leader ahead of the 2015-2016 session.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Elissa

Residents Petition Borough Council To Ban Plastic Bags

The proposal calls for an ordinance to be passed by November 1, requiring a “tax” of $.25 per single-use plastic bag.

Penn State Dining Food Truck Rolling To University Park

PA Lt. Governor Candidates To Visit Penn State

Elissa Hill

Borough Council Passes Ordinance For Parking Permit Pilot Program In Highlands Neighborhood

The State College Borough Council passed an ordinance 5-2 to establish a parking permit pilot program in the Highlands neighborhood.

Big Uglies ‘Saved’ After Dispute With Beaver Stadium

The Big Uglies were told to sit down because others complained about the group obstructing their view, but they reached an agreement with Beaver Stadium personnel to continue roaming around Beaver Stadium’s walkways at future home games.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend