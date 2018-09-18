Jake Corman Releases New Campaign Video Featuring Sue Paterno

Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman released a new campaign video Tuesday afternoon featuring Sue Paterno.

With midterms just around the corner, Corman is ramping up efforts in his race against Democratic nominee Ezra Naines.

“Jake’s the kind of person who does what he thinks is right,” Paterno said. “Most politicians would have stood on the sidelines when our community is under attack, but not Jake.”

Paterno talks about Corman’s lawsuit against the NCAA during the fallout of the Sandusky scandal, which sought to keep the $60 million in fines levied against the university within the state of Pennsylvania.

“He restored not just our wins, but also our community,” Paterno said, “and Jake’s leadership is about more than Penn State. It’s about organizations like Special Olympics. I hope you’ll join me in supporting Jake.”

Paterno is a longtime supporter of the Special Olympics, especially through the annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run.

Corman has represented Pennsylvania’s 34th Senatorial District since 1999. He was elected as Senate Majority Leader ahead of the 2015-2016 session.

