Penn State Kicks Off ‘Lived Mosaic’ Events For Hispanic Heritage Month

Penn State will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a slew of events titled “Lived Mosaic: Diverse Experiences of One Culture” from September 15 to October 19.

Each “Lived Mosaic” event will be sponsored by various campus organizations, including Penn State Law’s Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic, the Latino Caucus, the Latinx Studies program, and the Office of the Vice Provost for Educational Equity. Many of the presentations and lectures will also feature a keynote speaker or discussion leader from both Penn State and other universities.

Here’s a full list of events for the month:

Tuesday, September 18

Author and associate professor of political science Jamie Longazel will lead a book presentation titled “Undocumented Fears: Immigration and the Politics of Divide and Conquer in Hazleton, Pennsylvania” from 4 to 5 p.m. in Foster Auditorium in Paterno Library.

Saturday, September 22

Celebrate Hispanic heritage at Cultural Night from 6 to 9 p.m. in Heritage Hall in the HUB. Free dinner tickets will be available in 220 Grange Building for the week leading up to the event.

Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez, writer and founder of Instagram account @latinarebels, will serve as the keynote speaker for the event.

Tuesday, September 25

The Latino Caucus and Mexican American Student Association will lead a presentation on Latinx indigenous history from 6 to 7 p.m. in 267 Willard.

Friday, September 28

The Department of Spanish, Italian, and Portugese will bring Penn State philosopy professor Mariana Ortega to 102 Oak Building at 3:30 p.m. to present a lecture titled “Altars for the Living: Shadow Ground, Aesthetic Memory, and the Borderlands.”

Wednesday, October 3

The Latino Caucus will sponsor and lead another discussion, this one called “Am I Latinx Enough?” at 6 p.m. in 160 Willard.

Sunday, October 7

Hispanic Heritage Month Children’s Day will run from 2 to 4 p.m. at Schlow Library, complete will arts, crafts, and music.

Monday, October 8

Rosina Lozano, author and assistant history professor at Princeton University, will be in Foster Auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m. for a book presentation called “An American Language: The History of Spanish in the United States.”

Thursday, October 11

The final book presentation of the month will be held at 3 p.m. in 127 Noll Lab. Hofstra University history professor and author Brenda Elsey will discuss “Futbolera: Women, Gender, and Sexuality in Latin American Sports.”

Friday, October 19

An interactive exhibit on the significance and history of El Día de los Muertos will close out Hispanic Heritage Month at Penn State. The Mexican American Student Association will host the event from 6 to 10 p.m. in Heritage Hall in the HUB.

