Ethereal Boutique Opens On College Avenue

Women’s clothing and home goods shop Ethereal Boutique is setting up its first location in downtown State College.

Although the shop’s website had the official opening date listed as August 1, the shop will host its grand opening on Monday, September 24 in the former site of Kranich’s Jewelers, which occupied the E. College Ave. storefront for more than 40 years.

Although it will have to compete with established women’s retail stores like Connections, Metro, and People’s Nation, Ethereal promises to be an “effortlessly chic women’s shop,” writing on its Instagram page:

“We have big things planned for this shop. Ethereal is not only a place to shop chic clothing, home goods and lifestyle products, but also a place where you can come to relax — your perfect zen den. Offering complimentary tea for you and your friends to sit down and settle into a place that feels like home, well, that’s just one example.”

