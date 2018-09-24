Nittanyville Prepares For Annual Week-Long Campout

Curtin Road will likely be home to 1,000 or so Penn State students throughout White Out week as Nittanyville hosts its annual week-long campout ahead of Saturday’s game against Ohio State.

The organization has set up a wide range of events and treats throughout the week to interact with campers before Saturday. DJ Rictor will supply plenty of energy for campers as they set up their tents on Monday night.

Nittanyville will set up a projector and screen for a movie night on Tuesday. Penn State men’s basketball and the Legion of Blue will host the annual dunk contest on Wednesday night. Special guests will make an appearance on Thursday night along with one of the group’s most beloved traditions: the annual Trashcan Football Tournament benefitting Uplifting Athletes. A pasta party provided by DelGrosso and the first ever “Nittanyville’s Got Talent” competition will round out the week on Friday.

“This year’s atmosphere should be unreal,” Nittanyville Public Relations Director Cam Panase said. “We’re going to ‘White Out’ Nittanyville, as the athletic department bought sheets to put overtop of all of the tents.”

If you’ve never participated in Nittanyville before, president Cory Lestochi urges you not to worry. While the organization typically brings out anywhere from 200 to 400 students per the average week, when tents are set up on Wednesday night prior to the game, the week-long edition is always a bigger hit. Attendance reached as many as 1,200 students before the Ohio State game in 2012, as students flocked out to the stadium to experience the passionate atmosphere.

“You only have so much time as a student,” Lestochi said. “You can enjoy tailgating the rest of your life, but there are only so many opportunities to sit front row at a White Out in primetime.”

934 fans signed up to take residence outside of Gate A leading up to Penn State’s 42-13 thrashing of Michigan last season. ESPN’s College GameDay crew will once again pay a visit to Happy Valley for this week’s White Out game.

“You never know who’s going to show up [at Nittanyville], and the GameDay crew will be there all week getting footage all week,” Panase said. “It’s pretty awesome that Nittanyville receives all of that attention.”

Lestochi says the breakdown for campers who want to attend College GameDay will not be an issue. Like every other camping week, at least one person from your group needs to be at your tent at all times.

Mitch Stewart Mitch is a sophomore majoring in Broadcast Journalism. Despite growing up in Roanoke, VA (Redskins/Nationals country), he is an avid Dallas Cowboys and New York Mets fan. In addition to being an editor for Onward State, Mitch loves to watch sports, talk about sports on PSU CommRadio, and tries his hardest to avoid the agony that being a Mets fan brings. To contact Mitch, feel free to send him an e-mail at [email protected], and if you really don't value your social media accounts, follow him and his garbage opinions on Twitter @mitchystew.

