Ohio State Student Section Uses Zombie Nation For Evil — This Means War

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
9/24/18 4:09 am

Death, taxes, and other student sections yelling about Penn State at a game Penn State isn’t playing in.

Ohio State’s student section broke out a “You suck, Penn State” cheer following the Buckeyes’ 49-6 win over Tulane this weekend. The fans greeted the team, which came over to the student section to sing Carmen Ohio (Ohio State’s alma mater), with an a cappella version of Zombie Nation.

Instead of “We are Penn State,” Ohio State students chanted “You suck, Penn State.”

We have to admit: We appreciate the originality, compared to the Buckeyes’ “Beat Penn State” the week before playing the Nittany Lions (and the 409,000 “Fuck Penn State” cheers every time they play Rutgers or Pitt).

We’ll also never blame anyone for wanting to sing Zombie Nation and pay homage to a Penn State classic. After all, imitation is the highest form of flattery.

The cheer, coupled with fans’ reactions on Twitter and boredom with the one-sided Michigan rivalry, seem to signify a change in the spirit of the divisional matchup between Ohio State and Penn State, which had previously been dominated by the Buckeyes.

Nobody yells “You suck” a week in advance about a team you don’t feel threatened by.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations.

