Ohio State Student Section Uses Zombie Nation For Evil — This Means War

Death, taxes, and other student sections yelling about Penn State at a game Penn State isn’t playing in.

Ohio State’s student section broke out a “You suck, Penn State” cheer following the Buckeyes’ 49-6 win over Tulane this weekend. The fans greeted the team, which came over to the student section to sing Carmen Ohio (Ohio State’s alma mater), with an a cappella version of Zombie Nation.

Instead of “We are Penn State,” Ohio State students chanted “You suck, Penn State.”

The Ohio State student section knows what week it is. pic.twitter.com/jHytIteXxz — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) September 23, 2018

We have to admit: We appreciate the originality, compared to the Buckeyes’ “Beat Penn State” the week before playing the Nittany Lions (and the 409,000 “Fuck Penn State” cheers every time they play Rutgers or Pitt).

"Beat Penn State" chants for the Buckeyes as they head to the locker room after another big win. Huge showdown looms. pic.twitter.com/dkcDm0XDWi — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) October 15, 2017

We’ll also never blame anyone for wanting to sing Zombie Nation and pay homage to a Penn State classic. After all, imitation is the highest form of flattery.

The cheer, coupled with fans’ reactions on Twitter and boredom with the one-sided Michigan rivalry, seem to signify a change in the spirit of the divisional matchup between Ohio State and Penn State, which had previously been dominated by the Buckeyes.

Nobody yells “You suck” a week in advance about a team you don’t feel threatened by.

Screw it, they want to be our rivals, let's treat them like it. pic.twitter.com/29HXcmzozA — Sean Knight (@sknight6383) September 23, 2018

