OS Reviews: New Creamery ‘White Out’ Flavor

Penn State’s Berkey Creamery unveiled its latest creation, White Out, days ahead of the Nittany Lions top-10 showdown with Ohio State.

The taste is certainly unique in the ice cream world — a popcorn-flavored concoction that gets an added crunch with white chocolate chips mixed in.

Here’s what we thought of the new flavor:

Mikey Mandarino

I’ll be honest; I got nervous when I heard “popcorn-flavored ice cream” at the Creamery’s announcement of its new flavor. I had no expectations that this flavor would taste as good as it did, but I really enjoyed it. It’s a vanilla-based ice cream, so it’s essentially vanilla ice cream with white chocolate chips and a hint of popcorn.

The Creamery found a perfect balance in terms of how much popcorn flavoring is in the final product; I thought the popcorn taste was a complement to the vanilla base instead of the main attraction. That’s why this flavor works so well, and I think it will end up being a huge hit at the Creamery.

Anthony Colucci

My first reaction to popcorn ice cream was soggy kernels getting stuck in my teeth. Despite my skeptical first few licks, I enjoyed White Out because of its dynamic flavor that simultaneously parched my tongue with the popcorn’s salt and soothed it with the white chocolate chips.

I need to give the Creamery credit for taking a risk and doing something a bit unheard of with the sweet and savory flavor, rather than renaming vanilla or playing it safe with coconut. After one tasting, I’d add White Out to my normal rotation of Creamery flavors, which hasn’t happened with some of the other recently-introduced flavors.

Steve Connelly

I’m a chocolate fan at heart, so this was never going to be my favorite. But still, don’t knock the popcorn flavor until you try it. It isn’t overpowering. It’s just a vanilla ice cream with a little bit of a popcorn kick at the end, filled with white chips that give it a bit of a crunch.

My biggest question is whether they could’ve added something else to the mix to complement the popcorn flavor. The white chips are interesting, but aren’t entirely noticeable aside from their crunch. From that perspective, think about some of the other recent Creamery additions like “Monkey Business,” which throws together banana ice cream with a peanut butter swirl and chocolate chips. There’s a lot going on there — mixing and matching different tastes — and it creates an interesting product.

