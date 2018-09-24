PSU news by
Penn State Hockey Ranked No. 16 In USCHO Preseason Poll

Sarah Snyder | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
9/24/18 3:29 pm

Penn State men’s hockey was ranked at No. 16 in the first USCHO poll of the 2018-19 season.

The Nittany Lions are one of five Big Ten teams to earn a ranking, as Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Michigan check in at No. 2, 3, and 4, respectively. Minnesota is ranked three spots ahead of Penn State despite not qualifying for the NCAA tournament last season.

Penn State earned a ranking in the USCHO’s annual preseason poll for the second consecutive season after being ranked No. 10 ahead of the 2017-18 season. The Nittany Lions qualified for the NCAA tournament with a record of 18-15-5 before being eliminated by Denver in the first round.

Guy Gadowsky’s squad will see game action for the first time this season on October 6 in an exhibition matchup against Brock University at Pegula Ice Arena. The team will open the 2018-19 regular season on October 11 with a home game against No. 17 Clarkson.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't great at it. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

