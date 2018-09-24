Reliving College GameDay’s 2017 Visit To Happy Valley

From Lee Corso’s headgear fake-out to ALL of the Jim Harbaugh signs, College GameDay’s long-awaited 2017 return to State College lived up to the hype and more.

The GameDay crew returned to Happy Valley for the first time since 2009 see No. 2 Penn State dominate then-No. 19 Michigan. Penn State fans had quite the time before kickoff with College GameDay in town.

With the crew preparing to make its 2018 trip to our city, let’s take a look back at some of the best signs and moments from College GameDay’s appearance at Penn State last year:

Lee Corso kicked off last season’s College GameDay broadcast on Old Main lawn with his best Nittany Lion impression.

Only 7 more days until GameDay which means 7 more signs in the 2017 countdown …



No. 7: Someone report this man pic.twitter.com/nKRK4rU4DM — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 25, 2018

Bears, Beets, Battlestar Galactica finishing third in the Big Ten East. Yeah, let’s just say the Penn State faithful had some fun at the expense of Jim Harbaugh.

Reminder: James Franklin won the Big Ten before Jim Harbaugh.

In fairness, I probably would too if I were responsible for game planning against that offense.

We asked you to pick your favorite sign from the @pizzahut #GameDaySigns.



The fans have spoken! pic.twitter.com/0cVkTkgcoN — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2017

Timeless.

Michigan fans just make it way too easy.

Harsh? Yes. False? Absolutely not.

Easily my favorite Drake album cover.

Last, but certainly not least, there was no more fitting end to College GameDay’s broadcast than seeing Lee Corso pick the Nittany Lions. Spoiler alert: He was right.

Although more Jim Harbaugh signs would surely unite Ohio State and Penn State fans, this year’s target is on the back of the Buckeyes. The bar set by last year’s GameDay crowd is high, but we think Ohio State jokes can bring out a whole new level of creativity.

