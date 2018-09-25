How To Make Ohio State Fans Feel Welcome At The White Out

Penn State Athletics is promoting a new initiative called “Happy Valley Hospitality” that reminds fans to “Be Loud,” “Be Proud,” “Show Respect,” and “Enjoy the Game.” We’re all for showing off what makes Penn State a superior university with superior athletics and superior sportsmanship, so here are some helpful dos and don’ts on how to be a respectful Penn State fan and kill Buckeye fans with kindness this weekend.

Do: Give at least five Ohio State fans a hug.

Expect to see plenty of these nut-loving folks this weekend (Columbus is only five hours away), and be ready to extend your open arms, because they could definitely use a hug. Being from Ohio is tough. First of all, they (once again) lost their lord and savior LeBron James earlier this year.

Shockingly, though, this wasn’t even the state’s biggest basketball loss of the year. That came over the course of the college basketball season when they lost to Penn State three times, two by way of a last-second basket, and another in a total blowout loss.

Let’s not forget how Penn State terrorized them on the wrestling mat last winter, either.

Exclamation point Bo Nickal pins Ohio State's Myles Martin to secure the team title for Penn State! #NCAAwrestling pic.twitter.com/aHvq40QItP — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 18, 2018

See? This is sad stuff.

Be sure to be on the lookout for this guy. Out of any Buckeye fan, he’ll surely need a hug the most.

Don’t: Tell an Ohio State fan that this is a rivalry game.

This is NOT a rivalry game. Just ask Buckeye fans. They’ll try to tell you that and make you believe it isn’t — although their cheers after beating Tulane suggest otherwise.

Plus, why would the Buckeyes consider the Nittany Lions a rival? They have Michigan and “THE GAME” to worry about.

The Buckeyes aren’t worried about Penn State in the slightest, so just respect the guidelines and don’t tell them otherwise.

Do: Show a Buckeye around State College.

Columbus is nice, but it doesn’t have that same college town feel that downtown State College offers. Make sure to give at least one Buckeye fan a little taste of the magic of Downtown on Friday night. Maybe take them for a bite to eat at The Corner Room or a cold one at the Phyrst. Or just take a stroll down College Avenue and enjoy the beauty of a night in State College (and the calm before the storm).

Do: Apologize about the whole Kirk Herbstreit situation.

Kirk Herbstreit was the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback as a senior in 1992, but that was before he fell in love with Penn State. Herbstreit has nothing but nice things to say about the White Out, Trace McSorley, James Franklin, and Penn State’s program as a whole, especially at his annual Herbie awards last month. He might as well wear a Christian Hackenberg Sean Clifford jersey at GameDay.

This has got to be tough on Ohio State fans, so just remember to be careful when discussing Herbstreit while he’s in town for GameDay and the game.

We hope these dos and don’ts reminded you how to be a courteous Penn State fan and a friend to all of our friends from Columbus. If you follow these tips, you’ll not only have a White Out to remember, but also remind them why their state is truly the Worst State Ever.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

College GameDay Hits Old Main Again ESPN’s signature pregame show will return to the iconic Old Main Lawn on Saturday morning.