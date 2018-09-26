Creamery Shoots Its Shot At The College GameDay Crew

College GameDay is coming to our city, and the Berkey Creamery can’t contain its excitement. The Creamery pulled up from the neighbor’s driveway on Tuesday morning, lobbing a subtle ‘sup’ to the hosts of College GameDay. Soft smiles only.

We are wondering what it'll take to get ESPN's College Game Day show to try some of our new White Out ice cream flavor on Saturday at Penn State? @CollegeGameDay @KirkHerbstreit @cbfowler @ESPN_ReceDavis @DesmondHoward @ESPNCFB #WeAre #CreameryWhiteOut — PSU Berkey Creamery (@psucreamery) September 25, 2018

Hey, shooters shoot. Props to the Creamery for trying to get some free ESPN air time.

We don’t think it will take much convincing to get Lee, Herbie, and the crew to agree to free ice cream. We already know Rece Davis finds Creamery ice cream irresistable, further evidenced by how quickly he responded to the Creamery’s initial message.

Kirk Herbstreit echoed Davis’ message, so it seems like the Creamery shooting its shot could pay off on Saturday morning. Fortunately, the ice cream is White Out, so Penn State’s No. 1 fan won’t even have to worry about staining his all-white suit.

Desmond Howard didn’t respond to the initial tweet, but he probably wouldn’t like it anyway and is too busy trying to figure out how he can pick Michigan to win this weekend’s Penn State-Ohio State matchup.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

College GameDay Cornhole Tournament Returns To Old Main Lawn College GameDay will once again host a 64-team cornhole tournament as part of its trip to Happy Valley this weekend.