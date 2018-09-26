Creamery Shoots Its Shot At The College GameDay Crew
College GameDay is coming to our city, and the Berkey Creamery can’t contain its excitement. The Creamery pulled up from the neighbor’s driveway on Tuesday morning, lobbing a subtle ‘sup’ to the hosts of College GameDay. Soft smiles only.
Hey, shooters shoot. Props to the Creamery for trying to get some free ESPN air time.
We don’t think it will take much convincing to get Lee, Herbie, and the crew to agree to free ice cream. We already know Rece Davis finds Creamery ice cream irresistable, further evidenced by how quickly he responded to the Creamery’s initial message.
Kirk Herbstreit echoed Davis’ message, so it seems like the Creamery shooting its shot could pay off on Saturday morning. Fortunately, the ice cream is White Out, so Penn State’s No. 1 fan won’t even have to worry about staining his all-white suit.
Desmond Howard didn’t respond to the initial tweet, but he probably wouldn’t like it anyway and is too busy trying to figure out how he can pick Michigan to win this weekend’s Penn State-Ohio State matchup.
