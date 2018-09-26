Doggie’s Pub Owners Reach Settlement With All-American Rathskeller Owners

Kelley and Tom Trosko, the owners of Doggie’s Pub, reached an out-of-court settlement with All-American Rathskeller Inc., which formerly operated where Doggie’s Pub opened in July.

All-American Rathskeller owner Duke Gastiger filed a trademark-infringement lawsuit over the use of “Rathskeller” in Doggie’s Pub’s original name — Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden. The bar removed “Rathskeller” from its name in early September.

“Rather than spend time in needless legal proceedings, Tom and I look forward to focusing our attention on the future of this establishment, Doggie’s Pub,” Kelley Trosko wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. “As we have said from our first announcement, we have undertaken this endeavor with one focus; that is to provide a friendly environment, outstanding service, and a revived music venue.”

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

“It’s a legal settlement. End of that story…. we are celebrating the beginning of the new chapter,” Gastiger told StateCollege.com.

Gastiger cited in the suit the new venture’s attempts to “steal the Rathskeller bar business, trademark, and goodwill from All-American Rathskeller Inc. and pass off an imposter bar.”

The drama at the bar location had been ongoing since the announcement last December that the All-American Rathskeller — a bar signature to State College since the end of prohibition — would close after the Herlochers turned the lease over to new tenants.

Following the original uproar over losing a State College staple, the legal issues after the former owners allegedly gutted the interior, and the recent trademark-infringement lawsuit, it finally appears that the Skeller saga has hit its end.

About the Author

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.