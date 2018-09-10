Skeller Replacement Becomes Simply ‘Doggie’s Pub’ In Apparent Name Change

Doggie’s Rathskeller & Garden appears to be changing its name to simply “Doggie’s Pub” in response to a trademark infringement suit filed in July by the former owners of The All-American Rathskeller at the same location. The business officially changed the name of its Facebook page late Thursday night.

The trademark complaint claims the Troskos, the new bar owners at the location, and the Herlochers, who own the building, “conspired to steal the Rathskeller bar business, trademark, and goodwill from All-American Rathskeller Inc. and pass off an imposter bar to loyal fans, customers, and supporters throughout Happy Valley and beyond.”

Former owners Duke and Monica Gastiger announced last December the Skeller would hold its final last call after their lease was not renewed by the Herlockers. The historic bar opened shortly after Prohibition ended and closed for the last time in late January, more than 80 years later. Needless to say, alumni were outraged.

Tom and Kelley Trosko announced on the day of the Skeller’s last call that they planned to open a bar at the location that would maintain its legacy and history. “Doggie’s Rathskeller & Garden,” paying homage to a former owner of the Skeller, held a preview over Arts Fest weekend and officially opened its doors in August.

The lawsuit is based on trademark infringement and unfair competition, with the Gastigers seeking unspecified monetary damages and a jury trial.

New owner Kelley Trosko said at the time of filing that the Troskos were working through an attorney with the Gastigers’ attorney to reach an “amicable solution.” Now it seems they might get just that.

“Both parties are in the final stages of negotiating an agreement, and we expect there to be a resolution soon,” Kelley Trosko said via email after the Facebook name change.

No matter the official name, tradition-laden Penn Staters will undoubtedly continue to call the bar at 108 S. Pugh “the Skeller.”

