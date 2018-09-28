Penn State Women’s Soccer Drops Home Game To Nebraska 1-0

No. 24 Penn State women’s soccer (6-5-0, 2-2-0 B1G) took on Nebraska (8-3-2, 4-0-1 B1G) at Jeffrey Field on Thursday night. With rain drizzling down, the Nittany Lions fell to the Cornhuskers 1-0 despite outshooting Nebraska 16-9 throughout the game.

How It Happened

Both Penn State and Nebraska pushed the tempo on offense to start the game. Much of the first half consisted of both teams trading offensive chances. Nebraska had five shots in the first period while Penn State had four in the physical match.

However, the Cornhuskers made the most out of their opportunities. After a handball was committed in the box by the Nittany Lions in the 23rd minute, Nebraska forward Savanah Uveges drilled a penalty kick into the upper left corner of the goal to put her team ahead 1-0.

The Nittany Lions, known as a strong second half team, came out aggressive in the second half as they controlled the majority of the time of possession in it. The game looked as if it could produce the same result as the Nittany Lions’ most recent 2-1 comeback victory against Illinois last Saturday, but that wasn’t in the cards against the Cornhuskers.

Penn State’s inability to score in the game was not due to lack of opportunities. In fact, the Nittany Lions had 16 shots throughout the course of the game. Lack of execution during those opportunities and penalties–Penn State had 11–plagued the Nittany Lions throughout the game.

Nebraska goalkeeper Aubrei Corder did the Nittany Lions no favors either. Her nine saves on the night thwarted any chance the Nittany Lions had at creating some of their usual second half magic.

Perhaps Penn State’s best effort to tie the game up came with 2:30 left in the game from the foot of midfielder Charlotte Williams. In one of Williams’ seven shots of the night, she lofted the ball just over a defender only to be blocked by a leaping Corder. Penn State goalkeeper Amanda Dennis also had a strong night in the net as well as she only allowed the Cornhusker penalty kick to get past her.



Player of the Match

Aubrei Corder | Goalkeeper

The Cornhusker keeper prevented any shot at a Nittany Lion comeback as she consistently saved many of Penn State’s 12 shots in the second half. Corder finished the game with nine saves.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (6-5-0, 2-2-0 B1G) will have to quickly make some adjustments as they play against Iowa at home again on Sunday at 1 p.m.

