Heartbreak In Happy Valley: Your Post-Ohio State Playlist

To say the loss to Ohio State was upsetting for the population of Penn State would be an understatement, as the entire campus went into what seems like a depressive hibernation.

This mood was only enhanced by the Sunday scaries and having to face the coming week, not to mention the thought of a bye week.

So, let’s face our feelings. There’s no better way to drown in your own sorrows than with a playlist along for the ride.

About the Author

Riley Davies Riley is a freshman from Orange County, California majoring in print and digital journalism. She will always stop to pet a dog or get a cup of coffee no matter where she is. The best place to contact her is [email protected]

