Police Won’t Use Helicopters At Tailgates After White Out Incident

Penn State Police and Public Safety issued a statement Tuesday announcing helicopters will no longer be used to give orders to tailgate crowds, following the senior tailgate incident before the White Out this weekend.

The decision is awaiting an assessment before it is confirmed, and Penn State Police plans to “continue to confer with state police, and evaluate steps taken.”

On Saturday, a state police helicopter flew what some witnesses estimate as low as 30 feet above the ground in an effort to give orders to disperse a a “large-scale party that was getting out of hand” at the senior tailgate in the Yellow lot. The helicopter flew close enough to the ground to send tents, grills, and other debris airborne.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Below is the full statement:

In the aftermath of the deployment of game day safety and security measures the decision has been made to discontinue use of a helicopter to make crowd announcements at football games pending an assessment. We will continue to confer with state police, and evaluate steps taken, which is our normal practice.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter and email him at [email protected] to hear the story or if you’re bored and want to chat.

[Video] Happy Valley LARP: Medieval Combat Club Battles On Old Main Lawn Denuvald Dagorhir is the local realm of avid LARPers in State College. And Old Main is its battleground every Sunday.