How Other Big Ten Schools Enforce Their Tobacco Bans

Penn State officially became a tobacco-free campus at the beginning of the fall semester. But ash trays still line the sidewalks outside residence halls, pedestrians occasionally smoke cigars and cigarettes on benches, and students continue to smoke Juuls while walking down Pollock Road.

Smoking and the use of tobacco are prohibited in and on all university-owned or leased properties, facilities, and vehicles. This includes dorms, auditoriums, classrooms, CATA buses, and dining areas.



Penn State dictates that the university community is responsible for enforcing its tobacco policy.

“Each University member is responsible for monitoring compliance with this policy at their level of involvement in the University community,” according to the university’s official policy.

You can be asked to put out your cigarette, pocket your Juul, or spit out your dip, but unlike the drug and alcohol policies, your tobacco products and nicotine delivery devices can’t actually be confiscated.

Penn State is the 11th Big Ten school to implement a tobacco product ban, and each school enforces policies differently.

Illinois

In 2008, the state of Illinois passed a bill prohibiting smoking in most public places and workplaces.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, state-certified local public health departments, and local law enforcement agencies enforce state laws and university policies on campus.

In compliance with the state of Illinois Smoke-Free Campus Act, the University of Illinois adopted a citation system and fines ranging from $100 to $2,500, depending on how many times students or staff members have violated the policy.

Indiana

Similar to Illinois, Indiana University changed its tobacco policy in 2013 to comply with new state laws. Smoking is now prohibited in most public places, places of business, in state-owned vehicles, and school buses “under certain circumstances.” The university asks students and staff to help enforce the policy to help “fellow members of the university community to breathe smoke-free air.”

Indiana “has a duty” to remove smokers from areas where smoking is prohibited, and smokers who don’t leave the area when asked can be charged with a criminal infraction. A violator could be forced to appear in front of a judge and pay a fine.

The Alcohol & Tobacco Commission is the primary enforcer of these policies and laws, and is assisted by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Division of Fire and Building Safety, and any law enforcement officer present during the time of an infraction.

Iowa

The use of tobacco products in public spaces is also illegal in the state of Iowa. Tobacco use is prohibited in all University of Iowa buildings and on all University of Iowa grounds.

People caught smoking cigarettes, cigars, or other tobacco products covered under Iowa’s Smokefree Air Act are subject to a $50 civil fine with a ticket issued by campus Police. Citations may be issued if a person does not stop smoking upon request or continues in non-compliance of the law after being warned.

Iowa wants the enforcement of policies to be a “positive initial experience highlighting a healthy campus culture… Therefore, initial efforts will focus on communication and awareness of the new policy,” according to its policy statement. Students who violate the policy multiple times are subject to disciplinary action in accordance with university policies.

Maryland

Consistent with state law, smoking is not permitted in any University of Maryland structure, including academic buildings, residence halls, administrative buildings, other enclosed facilities, or vehicles. Exceptions are detailed on the university website.

The university may establish appropriate procedures and consequences — which may include fines or disciplinary measures — for violations of this policy, because it does not intend to punish infringements using fines and citations. When a student or staff member violates the policy, they’re provided with resources also listed on the university website.

Maryland’s policy is enforced by the university’s Division of Administration and Finance. Maryland encourages staff and students to “respectfully inform” violators of the policy and resources on campus.

Michigan

The use of any tobacco delivery device is prohibited in all University of Michigan-owned facilities and vehicles. Smoking in privately-owned vehicles and on sidewalks is allowed.

Michigan also depends upon the cooperation of smokers and non-smokers to enforce its policy.

“All faculty, staff, students, and visitors share the responsibility for adhering to and enforcing the policy,” according to the university website. “Any concern should be brought to the attention of the individuals responsible for the operation of the University facility in question and/or the supervisor responsible for the work area.”

Michigan State

Michigan State’s policy is zero tolerance for any tobacco delivery device, including e-cigarettes, cigars, cigarettes, and vaping devices. There are no designated smoking areas, and, unlike other conference schools, visitors, students, and staff cannot smoke in their personal vehicles on campus.

This could mean that anyone “determined to smoke on campus” could face a ticket and a fine of $150 after a first offense, according to the university policy

Campus police are the primary enforcers, but the policy is also enforced through students and staff, as well as an online reporting tool.

Minnesota

All students, staff, faculty, and visitors are prohibited from smoking and using, selling, free distributing, and advertising tobacco products and electronic cigarettes on University of Minnesota property.

Minnesota is yet another school where the primary enforcers are members of the university community.

Students, faculty, staff, and visitors who violate this policy are supposed to be reminded of the policy and asked to comply. Disciplinary action is considered, but not always followed through with, after multiple offenses.

Nebraska

Nebraska implemented its smoke, tobacco, and vapor-free policy last spring. The policy applies to all students, staff, and visitors when on campus.

Of all of the universities that enforce the policy through their communities, Nebraska is the only one to include the phrase “If you are comfortable” when instructing individuals to approach someone who is using tobacco and ask them to stop. It also reminds individuals to walk away if a situation escalates.



Ohio State

The Tobacco Free Ohio State policy dictates that no tobacco use is allowed on any university-owned property. The university does not advertise or allow tobacco to be sold on campus.

Community members are “encouraged and empowered to respectfully inform violators about the policy,” though chronic violations can be punished with disciplinary action.

Enforcement depends upon faculty, staff, students, vendors, volunteers, and visitors complying and encouraging others to do the same.

Purdue

All university employees, students, and visitors on the West Lafayette campus must comply with Purdue’s policy, implemented in 2010. Smoking, e-cigarettes, and vaping devices are banned both indoors and outdoors on the entire grounds of the campus, except for designated smoking areas.

All members of Purdue’s community are responsible for enforcing the policy, but repeat offenses are subject to disciplinary action. The extent of punishment varies depending on the severity of the violation.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Annmarie Sorensen Annmarie's brain is comprised of quotes from The Office, Harry Potter, and Gilmore Girls. She lives off of Amy's GF Mac n Cheese because she has Celiac disease. She enjoys long walks to the fridge, the deli in Findlay Commons, and to her bed after her 9am. You can follow her on Twitter @aannmarieeee for additional political commentary and email her at [email protected]

Marcus Allen, Jesse James, Malik Golden Wear Ohio State Shirts After Losing Bet Marcus Allen, Jesse James, and Malik Golden were on the losing end of a bet with former Ohio State star Ryan Shazier.