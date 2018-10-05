PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Football

[Video] James Franklin Highlight Alert

Penn State Athletics
By Anthony Fiset
10/5/18 4:09 am

Just in: James Franklin could SLING the rock in his heyday.

Inject this one minute highlight tape of James Franklin lighting Southern Connecticut University on fire into my veins. This will cure anyone’s bye-week college football withdrawal.

Look at that poise. The scrambling ability. Reminds me of another No. 9 we see on a weekly basis. The only thing this video is missing is some Chris Berman ‘WHOOPs.’

Anyway, all I know is that this James Franklin wouldn’t give the ball to a running back on fourth and five. 

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Weeklong Celebration Culminates In 99th Annual Homecoming Football Game

Check out all that Homecoming has to offer as you count down to Michigan State, Michigan State, Michigan State.

Blake Gillikin: Difference Maker

Creamery Shoots Its Shot At The College GameDay Crew

UPUA Adds Appointed Seats For Black, Latino, APIDA Caucuses

The change will take effect for the 14th Assembly, so the caucuses have the next few months to figure out internal processes for how they’ll choose their appointees.

Weeklong Celebration Culminates In 99th Annual Homecoming Football Game

Check out all that Homecoming has to offer as you count down to Michigan State, Michigan State, Michigan State.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend