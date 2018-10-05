[Video] James Franklin Highlight Alert
Just in: James Franklin could SLING the rock in his heyday.
Inject this one minute highlight tape of James Franklin lighting Southern Connecticut University on fire into my veins. This will cure anyone’s bye-week college football withdrawal.
Look at that poise. The scrambling ability. Reminds me of another No. 9 we see on a weekly basis. The only thing this video is missing is some Chris Berman ‘WHOOPs.’
Anyway, all I know is that this James Franklin wouldn’t give the ball to a running back on fourth and five.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
UPUA Adds Appointed Seats For Black, Latino, APIDA Caucuses
The change will take effect for the 14th Assembly, so the caucuses have the next few months to figure out internal processes for how they’ll choose their appointees.
Weeklong Celebration Culminates In 99th Annual Homecoming Football Game
Check out all that Homecoming has to offer as you count down to Michigan State, Michigan State, Michigan State.
Send this to a friend
Comments