[Video] James Franklin Highlight Alert

Just in: James Franklin could SLING the rock in his heyday.

Inject this one minute highlight tape of James Franklin lighting Southern Connecticut University on fire into my veins. This will cure anyone’s bye-week college football withdrawal.

Look at that poise. The scrambling ability. Reminds me of another No. 9 we see on a weekly basis. The only thing this video is missing is some Chris Berman ‘WHOOPs.’

Anyway, all I know is that this James Franklin wouldn’t give the ball to a running back on fourth and five.

About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

