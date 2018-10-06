Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Ohio State

No. 9 Penn State women’s volleyball swept Ohio State 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-22) Saturday night at Rec Hall.

Nia Reed led the Nittany Lions with a career-high 15 kills in the program’s first ever THON match.



How It Happened

Freshman middle blocker Serena Gray connected on all three of her swings in the first set, helping the Nittany Lions outhit the Buckeyes .364 as a team in the opening frame. Kendall White even recorded a rare libero kill.

Bryanna Weiskircher made an otherworldly kick save in the second set that drew a huge roar from the home crowd of 4,406. Jonni Parker’s jump serve kept Ohio State off balance for several points. Penn State’s front-row players even covered their heads because of the sheer velocity.



SHUT…IT…DOWN!! This amazing kick assist by @PennStateVBALL's Bryanna Weiskircher has to be the #1 Volleyball play of the week!!#BTNStandout x @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/xKJyZsdN97 — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) October 6, 2018

Reed continues to look more and more comfortable after returning to the starting lineup a few matches ago. The redshirt senior outside hitter was slowed by an unspecified injury, but found her rhythm against the Buckeyes, who beat Penn State 3-1 earlier this season.

Weiskircher finished with a match-high 34 assists and six digs, while Parker, Gray, Taylor Leath, and Kaitlyn Hord combined for 25 kills in the victory. Penn State outlasted a late push from the Buckeyes to put things away.

“It was great to have such an enthusiastic crowd. We’re very appreciative of the people that support the program,” Rose said. “I thought Bryanna played two good matches this weekend. Nia provided a real nice boost for us offensively this evening.”



Player of the Match

Nia Reed | Outside hitter

The Fort Lee, New Jersey, native turned in one of the best performances of her Penn State career.



What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (13-3) head to Purdue Wednesday for a 7 p.m. match on ESPNU.

