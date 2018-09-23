Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To Ohio State

No. 4 Penn State women’s volleyball lost to Ohio State 3-1 (25-16, 20-25, 31-33, 23-25) Sunday afternoon at St. John Arena in Columbus.

Taylor Leath and Allyson Cathey combined for 31 kills in the setback to the Buckeyes.

How It Happened

Leath’s 16 kills were her most in a Penn State uniform since transferring in from North Carolina this offseason. Cathey set a new career high in the loss with 15 kills of her own.

Leath, freshman right side Jonni Parker, and setter Bryanna Weiskircher notched double-doubles for the Nittany Lions, who fell to 0-2 in conference play. Weiskircher had a season-high 49 assists and 16 digs, while Kendall White tied Ohio State’s Hanna Gruensfelder with a match-high 17 digs.

Neither team was particularly impressive in terms of hitting percentage, as Penn State tallied a .180 mark to Ohio State’s .135 on the afternoon. The Buckeyes outblocked Russ Rose’s squad 24-18 in front of a crowd of more than 3,000.

Player of the Match

Mia Grunze | Outside hitter

The freshman from Waterford, WI finished with a team-high 12 kills, 13 digs, two blocks, two service aces, and an assist.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (9-3) head to Michigan State Friday for a 7 p.m. match on Big Ten Network.

