AJR Kicks Off Homecoming Week With Energetic Performance

Indie pop trio AJR performed in front of a packed Alumni Hall crowd Sunday in a free concert presented by SPA and Penn State Homecoming.

The trio, composed of brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met (hence the band’s acronymic name), got its start by performing in parks and busking on streets around their native New York City.

The band of brothers are all multi-instrumentalists who produce and record their music in their living room. They bring a quirky, energetic, DIY style of pop to the table that makes for an upbeat live show that maintains its energy for the entire performance.

The show began with frontman Jack Met taking the stage alone, illuminated only by the audiences’ glow sticks, and performing “Overture” — a medley of hits from the band’s debut album “The Click” — on his launchpad.

The rest of the band then took the stage and started the show off with a rendition of the song “Come Hang Out,” followed by “Three-Thirty” and a remix of the classic Mary Poppins song “Chim Chim Cher-ee.”

The trio then performed some of its most popular tracks, including “Sober Up” and “Burn The House Down,” from “The Click.” AJR also treated the crowd to its debut hit single, the SpongeBob-sampling “I’m Ready,” and a cover of Khalid’s “Location.”

Between all of the high-energy songs, the band slowed the pace by telling stories of previous experiences with fans with glow sticks. They sang happy birthday to fans, and showed the crowd how they made the beat to their song “Drama” step-by-step on the launchpad.

Following “Drama,” the band left the stage. They then returned for an encore and performed “Weak,” arguably their most popular song, before officially drawing the curtain.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matthew Ogden Matthew Ogden is a junior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is Onward State's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists and your spiciest memes to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

Marcus Allen, Jesse James, Malik Golden Wear Ohio State Shirts After Losing Bet Marcus Allen, Jesse James, and Malik Golden were on the losing end of a bet with former Ohio State star Ryan Shazier.