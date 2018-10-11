PSU news by
Beaver Stadium Parking Sold Out For Homecoming Game

By Mikey Mandarino
10/11/18 5:13 pm

Penn State athletics announced that all parking around Beaver Stadium has been exhausted for the second consecutive home football game.

If you didn’t purchase a parking pass for Saturday’s game between No. 8 Penn State and Michigan State yet, you won’t be able to purchase a pass to park in any of the lots surrounding Beaver Stadium. This means that passes won’t be sold on Saturday itself, either.

Fans who couldn’t get their hands on parking passes are encouraged to use the CATA game day shuttle, park their cars on campus or in downtown State College and walk to Beaver Stadium, or take an Uber to the designated stadium drop-off area. Here is a list of some of the other parking options available on campus and downtown:

  • On campus: Eisenhower, HUB, and Nittany parking decks (parking fee)
  • Lot Red A: North Atherton Street by the Westgate Building (parking fee)
  • Downtown: Beaver Ave., Fraser Street, McAllister Street, and Pugh Street garages (hourly rates, first-come, first-serve basis)

Anyone who purchased parking passes by calling 1-800-NITTANY will still receive their passes in the mail by the end of the week. Beaver Stadium’s gates will open two hours before the game’s scheduled kickoff of 3:30 p.m.

Mikey Mandarino

