State Theatre To Celebrate 80th Anniversary With ‘The Sisters’ Screening

The State Theatre will celebrate its 80th anniversary Monday with a showing of its first feature film, “The Sisters.”

On October 15, 1938, the Warner Brothers Theatre opened at the current location of the State Theatre, and spent the next 63 years as a cinema until it closed in 2001. The establishment then reopened as The State Theatre — a non-profit performing arts center — in 2006, and has been thriving in downtown State College ever since.

Today, the theatre adds to the rich performance culture in State College by including both local and national acts of various genres.

“There’s something for everyone at The State Theatre, from high drama to children’s musicals, from rock ’n’ roll to live broadcasts of the Met,” the organization’s website reads.

As part of the theatre’s “Monday Movie” series, “The Sisters,” a 1938 film that chronicles three siblings’ struggles with their troubled marriages, will be shown on Monday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for students, and can be purchased online.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Cassady Potts Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major from York, Pennsylvania. She is a staff writer for Onward State and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

Power Ranking The Big Ten’s Weird And Awesome Rivalry Trophies From turtles to Paul Bunyan to one tiny cannon, we power ranked the conference’s “rivalry” game trophies.