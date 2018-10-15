‘Tim’s Law’ Anti-Hazing Bill Approved By PA Senate, On To Governor Wolf’s Desk

“Tim’s Law,” the Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law, was approved by the Pennsylvania Senate Monday. The legislation is named after Tim Piazza, who died following a hazing ritual at the on-campus Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in February 2017.

Now that it’s been passed by both Pennsylvania’s Senate and House of Representatives, the bill will move to Governor Tom Wolf for final approval and signature.

After a statement made Monday, Wolf is expected to sign the bill.

“I thank Senator Corman and bipartisan members of the legislature for getting this important bill to my desk,” Wolf said. “Hazing is counter to the experience we want for college students in Pennsylvania. We must give law enforcement the tools to hold people accountable and ensure schools have safeguards to protect students and curb hazing.”

“Tim’s Law” emerged following a 10-month investigation into Penn State Greek life — increasing the penalties for hazing with a multi-tiered system that grades hazing offenses and issues new requirements for enforcement and reporting by educational institutions.

“In making these changes, we are establishing a model for strengthening anti-hazing laws nationwide,” Corman said in a release last week. “This law will provide prosecutors with the tools they need to fully prosecute those who engage in hazing-related activities. Students will have information they need to make informed choices about the groups they consider joining and safe harbor provisions so they can call for help for someone in distress without fear of prosecution.”

Penn State President Eric Barron and the university itself have supported stricter hazing laws since Piazza’s death. Now-former Student Body President Katie Jordan also released a letter in support of the proposed anti-hazing law upon its introduction, urging students to encourage their local representatives to support the legislation.

“The UPUA would like to thank Senator Jake Corman for his leadership in this important issue, as well as the rest of the Pennsylvania General Assembly for passing this significant piece of legislation,” UPUA wrote in a press release. “We eagerly await the governor’s signature on this bill that could save lives.”

