Voting Now Open For 2019 Class Gift Selection

Elissa Hill
By Elissa Hill
10/15/18 3:11 am

Voting is now open for the 2019 Class Gift after three finalists were announced Friday: the LGBTQA+ Student Resource Center Emergency Fund, the Pollinators’ Garden Entry Gate, and the WorkLink Scholarship.

Those graduating in May 2019, August 2019, and December 2019 can vote online here or by texting “classgift” to 51555.

Here’s what you should know about each of this year’s finalists:

LGBTQA+ Student Resource Center Emergency Fund

This Class Gift would create an emergency fund for students utilizing the LGBTQA+ Student Resource Center who need support to stay on track and complete their degrees.

Pollinators’ Garden Entry Gate

This Class Gift is exactly what it sounds like — an entry gate to the new Pollinators’ Garden at the Arboretum.

WorkLink Scholarship

This Class Gift would endow a scholarship for participants in WorkLink, a new two-year certificate program to help students with intellectual disabilities develop work and independent living skills while gaining the benefits of a college experience.

Though Penn State’s Class of 2018 decided to give not one gift, but three, it appears that precedent won’t continue further.

Voting will be open throughout the first-ever Philanthropy Week. The final class gift selection will be announced Wednesday, October 24.

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

