Bring Your Appetite Because We’re Gon’ Be ‘Eatin’ With Heaton’

One of University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA) President Cody Heaton’s initial goals for his presidency was to devise a way to communicate more directly with the student body. So, in an effort to accomplish this pet project, Heaton has implemented a lunch initiative he playfully calls “Eatin’ with Heaton.”

All are welcome to come to the event and enjoy some free food, in addition to the stimulating conversation. The lunch will run from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 24 in 220 Grange Building.



The initiative is simply a way for students to voice any concerns or questions they might have about their student government to Heaton in a light-hearted environment. It’s also an opportunity for any broke college students, short on time, to grab a quick bite and get more involved with campus politics.

One of Heaton’s founding platform pillars centered around creating a more community-oriented Penn State. The lunch initiative is his way of fulfilling that promise by gaining student feedback and better understanding their perspectives.

This is only the third installment of “Eatin’ with Heaton.” The other two were held once at the end of last semester and another at the start of this fall semester.

