Get Spooky With It: Halloween Attractions Around State College

It’s the middle of October, which means we’re well into the spookiest time of the year — and spooky times call for spooky measures.

Since most of us Penn Staters come from areas outside of State College and Centre County, finding places to get in the Halloween spirit can be difficult if you don’t know where to start. After all, how are you supposed to get your spook on if you can’t find a good pumpkin patch or haunted house?

We’ve compiled this list of places around State College for you to visit in your free time. Now that the disappointing reality of Penn State football has freed up some space in your weekend schedules, you should have more time in the coming weeks to get ghoulish.

Egg Hill Church

While the church itself isn’t located in State College, it’s only a short drive away in nearby Potter Township. The church might appear to be an inconspicuous, small-town chapel at first glance. Ho wever , the urban legend that surrounds it paints a far different picture.

As the legend goes, a mad pastor poisoned the communion on Halloween night back in the 1800s. When the church’s congregation took sips of the offering, they fell ill and died. The death of his congregation was all part of the mad pastor’s plans, but he didn’t stop there. He also went after and murdered the children who had been playing in the basement. The minister hanged himself after all was said and done.

Some say he still haunts the church where he went mad, and that’s where the urban legend comes in. Teens and fright freaks travel to the location all the time, wistfully hoping to catch a glimpse of the mad minister’s ghost.

The building itself still stands, even though service was suspended in the earlier part of the 20th century. Those brave enough to visit the location can still try to experience the paranormal happenings if they so dare.



FearFest

A little bit different from Egg Hill church, FearFest is not a known location of the paranormal. Instead, it’s a haunted event of sorts located on the grounds of Camp Anderson.

The campgrounds have hosted a variety of spooky activities for its guests to partake in annually since 2008. They have zombie paintball, haunted escape rooms, and a walking path they refer to as “Extreme Walk.”

The festivities start October 19 and run until October 27 in Tyrone, PA. So while it’s a bit of a drive from State College, they do offer free parking and a free shuttle service down to the campgrounds once you arrive in the parking lot.



Harner Farm

If you’re looking for something a bit less spooky and moreso along the lines of cute fall fun, Harner Farm is the place you want to go.

The farm has pumpkin patches that are a great place for pictures and scouting potential Jack-o-Lantern victims. They even have a corn maze for you to traverse if you dare.

The farm’s a great getaway for anyone looking for a quick trip since it’s located in nearby Whitehall, PA. They even sell fresh produce if you’re looking for some homegrown fall fruits and vegetables.



Spook Haven Haunted House

Spook Haven haunted house is another great option for anyone willing to make about a half hour drive outside of State College for some Halloween fun. The house is located in Mill Hall, PA and hosts haunted house adventures every weekend throughout the season.

The house markets itself as a walkthrough, interactive experience so those brave enough to venture through the house should expect several encounters with those claiming to be from the supernatural realm. Trained actors and smoke machines guide the walkthrough to make the experience as spooky as possible.



For more information on getting tickets, you’ll want to check out the Spook Haven website here.



Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Emma Dieter Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Assistant Social Media editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]