If Penn Staters Were Halloween Costumes

Halloween is one of the greatest holidays known to man, especially if you’re a college student. It’s the opportunity to pretend to be someone else for a night and go out to party all Halloweekend long.



But what if I told you that there was a way to make this holiday even better? You’d think I was crazy, right? Well, you’d be wrong because there is, in fact, one way to make the holiday a bit better, and it involves recreating beloved Penn State figures.

As Staters, there are few things we love more than ourselves. After all, Penn State loves Penn State like Kanye loves Kanye — and we’re proud of it. We decided to take it upon ourselves and recreate some of our favorite Penn State icons as Halloween costumes.

W ithout further ado, I present to you, Penn State icons as Halloween costumes:



James Franklin





Sexy Willard Preacher

The Line Dance Leader





The Nittany Lion

A Freshman

A Daily Collegian Column



Are you sporting a Penn State-themed costume this Halloween? Post a photo in the comments!

