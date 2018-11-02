Athletics Ends Single Game Parking Sales For Wisconsin Game
Penn State Athletics announced today that it won’t sell any more single game parking permits for the November 10 football game against Wisconsin.
No lots have been closed yet, but Athletics fears that having fans park on the intramural fields will further damage their already-troublesome conditions as a result of this fall’s abnormally wet conditions. Allowing parking on these fields would continue to worsen the conditions of the fields still in use for intramural sports.
Athletics is monitoring the forecast for the Wisconsin game and will decide if any lots need to be closed, like they were against Kent State and Iowa.
The Nittany Lions’ matchup against the Badgers doesn’t have a set time yet, but kickoff will either be at noon or 3:30/4 p.m. The official kickoff time will be announced by Sunday.
Parking at games has been a recurring issue all season. In addition to lot closures agains Kent State and Iowa, parking was exhausted for the Ohio State and Michigan State games.
More information from Penn State regarding next week’s parking and game day information can be found here.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Previewing The Enemy: Michigan Wolverines
Michigan’s defense has been among the very best in the country in 2018. It’s Trace McSorley’s chance to change that narrative.
Dancing With Danger: A Look Inside The Penn State Woodsmen Team
Meet the club that gets together to throw axes, start fires, and chop wood at Penn State.
Send this to a friend
Comments