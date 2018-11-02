PSU news by
Athletics Ends Single Game Parking Sales For Wisconsin Game

By Matt DiSanto
11/2/18 4:10 am

Penn State Athletics announced today that it won’t sell any more single game parking permits for the November 10 football game against Wisconsin.

No lots have been closed yet, but Athletics fears that having fans park on the intramural fields will further damage their already-troublesome conditions as a result of this fall’s abnormally wet conditions. Allowing parking on these fields would continue to worsen the conditions of the fields still in use for intramural sports.

Athletics is monitoring the forecast for the Wisconsin game and will decide if any lots need to be closed, like they were against Kent State and Iowa.

The Nittany Lions’ matchup against the Badgers doesn’t have a set time yet, but kickoff will either be at noon or 3:30/4 p.m. The official kickoff time will be announced by Sunday.

Parking at games has been a recurring issue all season. In addition to lot closures agains Kent State and Iowa, parking was exhausted for the Ohio State and Michigan State games.

More information from Penn State regarding next week’s parking and game day information can be found here.

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for all the lame sports takes you could ask for or shoot him an email at [email protected]

