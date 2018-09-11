Some Tailgating Lots Closed After Rain, Yellow Permit Sales End Early For Kent State

Due to the torrential downpour that’s plagued State College over the past few days and is expected to continue later this week, Penn State Athletics announced Tuesday several tailgating lots will be closed for the Kent State game on Saturday, September 15.

Since fall IM sports are still going on, Athletics is hoping to avoid ruining those fields by not allowing tailgating in the area. Yellow Lot 12, the Orange Preferred Car, Brown Preferred, and Family Friendly lots will be closed Saturday as shown in the map above.

Permits with a white stripe indicate paved parking spots, which won’t be affected by the lot closures.

Penn State also won’t be selling any more Yellow parking passes for the Kent State game. If you haven’t purchased your pass already, you won’t be able to park in the Beaver Stadium lots this weekend.

Here’s what you need to know if you were planning to park in any of the closed lots:

Car Parking

Yellow Lot 12 (IM Fields)

Fans will be re-directed to another general lot. Those who normally park in this lot should approach the campus from the east on Park Avenue, off I-99/Route 322, from the south on Porter Road, off Route 26/College Avenue or from the west via Atherton Street and Park Avenue. Cars will be directed to Yellow Lot 11, East Parking Deck or Nittany Parking Deck.

Brown and Orange Lots

Those with Brown and Orange parking passes will be able to park in all Yellow lots (besides Yellow 12, the IM Field, which is also closed). Cars should approach the campus from the east on Park Avenue, off I-99/Route 322, from the south on Porter Road, off Route 26/College Avenue or from the west via Atherton Street and Park Avenue. Cars will be directed to Yellow Lot 11, East Parking Deck or Nittany Parking Deck.

Family Friendly Lot

Fans should park in a Yellow lot with their regularly issued parking permit location.

RV Parking

Blue and Orange RV Lots

Those who normally park an RV in the Blue or Orange lot can park one car with their RV permit.

Purple Lot

RV permit holders are also asked not to bring an RV.

Overnight RV Lot

The Overnight RV Lot will open Thursday at 6 p.m. Parts of the lot may be closed depending on ground conditions.

Athletics will continue to monitor the weather situation throughout the week and mark any changes on this interactive map. We’ll keep you updated with any additional lot closures or other parking changes.

