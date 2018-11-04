Penn State-Wisconsin To Kick Off At Noon
No. 14 Penn State football’s clash with Wisconsin is set to kick off at noon and be broadcast on ABC.
Penn State athletics previously announced that the game wouldn’t be a night game, but did not clarify whether it would be slated for a noon kickoff or begin in the mid-afternoon.
The game will mark the first meeting between the Nittany Lions and Badgers since the 2016 Big Ten championship game. Penn State outscored Wisconsin 31-3 after falling behind 28-7 with 5:15 to play in the second quarter on its way to the fourth conference title in program history.
Both teams entered the 2018 season with high expectations, but haven’t lived up to the hype. The Badgers were ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP poll, but have since fallen out of the rankings entirely after losing to BYU at home and falling in road games against Michigan and Northwestern.
