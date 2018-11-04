Penn State-Wisconsin To Kick Off At Noon

No. 14 Penn State football’s clash with Wisconsin is set to kick off at noon and be broadcast on ABC.

Penn State athletics previously announced that the game wouldn’t be a night game, but did not clarify whether it would be slated for a noon kickoff or begin in the mid-afternoon.

The game will mark the first meeting between the Nittany Lions and Badgers since the 2016 Big Ten championship game. Penn State outscored Wisconsin 31-3 after falling behind 28-7 with 5:15 to play in the second quarter on its way to the fourth conference title in program history.

Both teams entered the 2018 season with high expectations, but haven’t lived up to the hype. The Badgers were ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP poll, but have since fallen out of the rankings entirely after losing to BYU at home and falling in road games against Michigan and Northwestern.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Penn State Blown Out 42-7 By Michigan At The Big House The Nittany Lions didn’t show up for their matchup against the Wolverines, failing to put up any kind of fight in Ann Arbor.