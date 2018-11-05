Roads That Make Driving On North Atherton Feel Like Paradise

Driving on North Atherton is the literal worst. There’s construction every five feet, potholes every other five feet, and it backs up during rush hour like freshman dorm toilets when the dining commons serves chicken and biscuits.

Needless to say, it’s easy to take North Atherton for granted, so we scoured the internet in search of the world’s worst roads. Comparatively, they make driving on North Atherton seem like a calming Sunday drive through paradise.

So the next time you feel your blood beginning to boil while traversing North Atherton, just relax and think about how infinitely worse it would be to drive these roads.

Olympic Highway — Yaroslavl, Russia

Built by the Soviet Union for the 1980 Summer Olympic Games, what was once presumably a road now resembles little more than the aftermath from an earthquake. You may think that this is just an artistic rendering of North Atherton before the years of construction; however, this is an actual, impassable road. Look at it this way — it’s still technically possible to drive on North Atherton.

Zoji La Pass — India

If you think car traffic is bad on North Atherton, imagine getting stuck behind a heard of sheep on a narrow, one-way sliver of mountain. There are no guard rails, so if you get aggressive and try to pass, you’ll fall to a certain death. North Atherton is definitely a marginal improvement.

Yungas Road — Bolivia

If you’re the person in that crossover right now, you are sweating bullets. There’s no chance this road actually has enough room for you AND that big truck. No, thank you. We’ll stick to North Atherton.

Sichuan-Tibet Highway — China

You’ll drive for 45 minutes on this road only to reach a total displacement of a quarter mile. Plus, there’s nothing on it for miles. At least North Atherton has a Chick-fil-A and two Sheetzes.

Rainbow Road — Mario Kart

If you have ever played Mario Kart, you know that no third lap lead is safe on Rainbow Road. You just fly off of this road left and right. Even the most experienced driver gets frustrated on this roller coaster of emotions. Waaaah. We can all agree that nonstop construction is much nicer than this outer space death road.

About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

