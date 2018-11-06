Penn State Students Involved In Accident On THON Canvassing Trip

Students from THON special interest organization Eclipse were involved in a car accident over the weekend while on a canvassing trip, THON confirmed Tuesday.

“THON is aware of the accident, and is working directly with the organization to understand the details of what occurred and how to mitigate future risk,” THON Public Relations Director Maddy Hughes said.

Details of the accident remain unclear, including when and where it occurred and what may have caused it. THON would not provide information about how many student volunteers were involved or any injuries that occurred.

“Out of respect for those involved, we will not be sharing any additional information about individuals,” Hughes said.

Eclipse President Michael Frazetta said the organization will only be releasing details to THON directors.



Hughes emphasized the safety of THON volunteers remains the organization’s first priority. To go canvassing, organizations are required to register their trips on a “travel safety management system” within THON’s internal portal, THINK. Anyone traveling must also complete an online fundraising safety course.

Canvassing has seemingly become the new canning, after the longstanding THON fundraising staple finished its run last fall. Canning was phased out over the course of three years following the death of student Tally Sepot in a car accident returning from a fall 2015 canning trip. For subsequent canning trips, THON provided bus transportation for groups as a safer alternative to students driving.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

A Penn Stater’s Guide To The 2018 Midterm Election Here’s everything you need to know if you’re registered to vote in State College.