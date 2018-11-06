[Photo Story] New Mural Brings Color To Humes Alley

Murals have populated downtown State College for years. Street art can be used to convey messages about the people or events that have shaped State College — take, for instance, Michael Pilato’s “Inspiration” mural on Heister Street.

A new mural that popped up in Humes Alley between Exscape and For Men Only brings a splash of abstract color and triangular shapes to the otherwise stark and gray alleyway.

The mural, created by public artist and part-time Penn State 2D art instructor William Snyder III and his team of 12, came to life by way of winning Trailhead group’s September “Awesome Grant of $1000.” With the funds, Snyder and company were able to bring “Wild Geese” to life in Humes Alley with about 100 colors mixed in this large wall installation.

The mural consists of several birds taking flight in a flying “V” pattern.

These geese in flight against their background bring a much-needed pop of color to the gray, cloudy days of State College fall and winter.

It’s unclear what the true message of this mural may be, but in any case, it’s certainly a sight.

The mural is a welcome change — something that can melt away the coming winter blues with bright and cheery colors.





About the Author

Frank Scaramuzzo Frank is a junior studying English and Media Studies (against his parents' wishes). He is from South Jersey and enjoys anything from Wawa. Email him quotes from your favorite books or films (not "movies") at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @frank_scar.

