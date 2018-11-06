[Photo Story] New Mural Brings Color To Humes Alley
Murals have populated downtown State College for years. Street art can be used to convey messages about the people or events that have shaped State College — take, for instance, Michael Pilato’s “Inspiration” mural on Heister Street.
A new mural that popped up in Humes Alley between Exscape and For Men Only brings a splash of abstract color and triangular shapes to the otherwise stark and gray alleyway.
The mural, created by public artist and part-time Penn State 2D art instructor William Snyder III and his team of 12, came to life by way of winning Trailhead group’s September “Awesome Grant of $1000.” With the funds, Snyder and company were able to bring “Wild Geese” to life in Humes Alley with about 100 colors mixed in this large wall installation.
