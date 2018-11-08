UPUA Funds Lyft Subsidies For Fall/Winter Break ‘Airport Shuttles’

The University Park Undergraduate Association met Wednesday night to pass two pieces of legislation in a quick meeting, funding the keynote speaker for Mental Health and Wellness Week and Lyft subsidies to serve as “airport shuttles” for students leaving for fall and winter break.

Sam Richards, the famed professor of Sociology 119, kicked off the meeting by discussing World in Conversation and its potential growth. Now that they’ve developed a way to train numerous discussion facilitators at once, the sky’s the limit for expanding to even broader student audience. This is also an initiative UPUA’s Academic Affairs committee is working on — bringing World in Conversation to all freshman seminar classes — though Richards said the program is usually best for sophomores.

Here’s what you should know about the legislation passed:

Bill 06-13, Funding of Mental Health and Wellness Week Keynote Speaker 2018

This legislation funds $4,500 for Mental Health and Wellness Week keynote speaker Frank Warren, who founded PostSecret. Warren will lecture Tuesday, November 27 in the HUB Flex Theatre. The bill passed unanimously.



Bill 07-13, UPUA Funding for Lyft Subsidies for Fall/Winter Break ‘Airport Shuttles’

This legislation funds $15 Lyft ride coupons for students going to the State College airport from Thursday, November 15 to Sunday, November 18 and from Saturday, December 8 to Saturday, December 15. UPUA will pay up to $2,625 depending on how many of these coupons are used.



Strangely enough, there’s no subsidy for traveling from the airport back to campus when they return from break, and no one questioned it during the meeting. Nonetheless, the bill passed unanimously, but Representative Zach Robinson later admonished the Assembly for not asking enough questions that weren’t answered in the text of the bill. Facilities Chair Ben Cutler said there’s no specific reason the subsidies don’t also include traveling back at the end of break, but depending on the demand for existing subsidies, it’s something UPUA could look into in the future.



Speaker Bhavin Shah reported that the policy changes he and others have been working on essentially done, designed to replace the legislation that added three seats for Penn State’s international/multicultural caucuses but was later voided by the Judicial Board. Shah said the legislation will be sent to representatives and they should do everything possible to understand the details and nuances before next week’s meeting, when the policy changes are expected to come to the floor.



