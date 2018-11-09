PSU news by
Former NSA Director To Visit Penn State For Cybersecurity Talk

via Penn State

https://csre.psu.edu/event/rogers/

By Emma Dieter
11/9/18 4:06 am

Retired Navy Admiral Michael Rogers will speak to students and faculty next week as a guest of the Penn State Center for Security Research and Education. Rogers is a former director of the National Security Agency and commander of the U.S. Cyber Command.

Those who wish to attend are encouraged to register in advance. The talk will run from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, November 13 in the Sutliff Auditorium of the Katz Law Building.

Rogers retired in June after a 37-year career in the Navy. He previously served as commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet, and director for intelligence for both the Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. Pacific Command.

Throughout his career, Rogers has earned an accomplished reputation as a distinguished graduate and graduate of highest distinction from the National War College. He’s also a Massachusetts Institute of Technology Seminar XXI fellow and a Harvard Senior Executive in National Security alumni.

Emma Dieter

Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR.

