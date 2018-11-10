Gameday Coverage: No. 20 Penn State vs. Wisconsin
No. 20 Penn State football will be back home for a game against Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions fell to No. 4 Michigan last weekend in Ann Arbor and will begin the stretch run of the 2018 season at Beaver Stadium. Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of this weekend’s game.
Television
Saturday’s game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on ABC. Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, and Molly McGrath will call the game as part of the broadcast.
Radio
Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams. Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM. Sirius: Ch. 132. XM: Ch. 196.
Weather
Bundle up, folks — it’s going to be a cold, windy day in Happy Valley. Temperatures are projected to hover in the low to mid-30s throughout the game, and there’s a 45 percent chance of flurries at kickoff. Winds will also gust between 20 and 30 miles per hour throughout the afternoon, according to AccuWeather.
Last Meeting
Penn State and Wisconsin haven’t met in nearly two calendar years, but their last meeting was certainly a huge game. The Nittany Lions overcame a 21-point deficit to win the 2016 Big Ten championship game 38-31. Trace McSorley’s 384 passing yards and four touchdowns powered Penn State to its first conference title since 2008.
The all-time series is tied 9-9, but the Nittany Lions have three consecutive victories over the Badgers since 2012.
Injuries
Running back Mark Allen and defensive lineman Fred Hansard are both out for the remainder of the 2018 season due to undisclosed injuries.
Media Coverage
Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.
Sports editors Derek Bannister (@dBannister42) and Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) will be in the press box, while visual editor Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) and photographer Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) will be on the field.
