Penn State Hoops Signs Four Commits In Early Signing Period

Penn State men’s basketball officially signed four commits on Wednesday as part of the early signing period for college basketball. The early signing period runs until November 21, although Penn State is unlikely to sign any more recruits due to scholarship numbers.

Head coach Pat Chambers’ newest incoming class is comprised of Seth Lundy, Abdou Tsimbila, Justin McCoy, and Patrick Kelly.

Seth Lundy is yet another Roman Catholic product deciding to make his way to Happy Valley. Lundy is a three-star prospect, according to 247 Sports, and is the No. 6 prospect in the commonwealth. Lundy measures in at 6’6″ and 200 pounds — he averaged 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds last season when Roman Catholic won the PIAA state championship.

Abdou Tsimbila is listed as a center, and he also earned a three-star rating from 247 Sports. Tsimbila is a 6’8″ native of Cameroon who plays his basketball at at St. Maria Goretti High School in Hagerstown, Maryland. The big man clearly has a strong presence in the paint, notching five blocks against Loyola and a 13-point, 11-rebound performance against John Carroll in the Baltimore Catholic League.

Justin McCoy hails from North Carolina and is listed as a small forward by 247 Sports. Yet another three-star recruit, McCoy averaged more than 21 points and nine rebounds during his junior season at Panther Creek High School in Cary, North Carolina. The combo forward was named to the Raleigh News & Observer’s All-Metro Team last season.

Finally, Patrick Kelly from IMG Academy figures in as a possible stretch four. Kelly is the fourth and final three-star prospect in this group, and he brings some good size at 6’8″ and 205 pounds. Kelly spent most of his high school years at Virginia Episcopal School, where he averaged more than 10 points and seven rebounds during his junior year.

Chambers’ recruiting class is solid once again with a lot of size and length. The class is ranked No. 42 in the nation and seventh in the Big Ten, which signals small steps forward for Penn State hoops.

About the Author

Derek Bannister Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

