[Photo Story] Snowstorm Takes Over Happy Valley

It’s not even winter yet, but Happy Valley was in for a nice pre-Thanksgiving surprise with a snow day Thursday.

Penn State is notorious for continuing with classes despite bad weather — even when officials admit afterwards they shouldn’t have. But on this day, students got their wish: all classes and activities after 11 a.m. were canceled for the day.

Let’s just say the decision to call off was well deserved.

The area was under a winter storm watch since 8 a.m. although the snow didn’t pick up until around 10 a.m., shortly before the early closing time.

A few had innovative ways of still continuing on with their plans.



Even with tires for the occasion, some methods of transportation just wouldn’t do the trick.

Downtown State College wasn’t nearly as bustling as it would normally be with students hiding away — memories of the icepocalypse are certainly still fresh.

For those who did make their way outside, the campus turned into a snowball fight battleground.

And a few furry friends may have gotten caught in the crossfire.

Just like in the olden days of Penn State football, Old Main Lawn was a gridiron.

It was truly a snow bowl.

We may have hoped for a little more of the gourd season that is fall, but who can dislike a picturesque Penn State scene like we got today?

About the Author

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.