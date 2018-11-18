Penn State Women’s Soccer Advances To Elite Eight

No. 14 Penn State women’s soccer beat Wake Forest 1-0 Sunday afternoon to advance to the NCAA quarterfinals for the second straight season.

Marissa Sheva’s goal in the 14th minute helped the Nittany Lions avenge their 1-0 road loss to the Demon Deacons on September 2.

How It Happened

Just like the Big Ten quarterfinals against Michigan, redshirt junior defender Ellie Jean found Sheva for the 1-0 lead. There were only seven shots on goal combined between the two teams at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Penn State had a 6-3 advantage on corner kicks and controlled the tempo for much of the match against the Demon Deacons, who fell to 9-9-2 on the season. For the second game in a row, Kim Dubs and Kristin Schnurr were the only Nittany Lions to come off the bench for head coach Erica Dambach.

Junior goalkeeper Amanda Dennis made three saves in the victory — including one in the 82nd minute — to preserve Penn State’s 14th shutout of the season. The Nittany Lions have now outscored their opponents 44-12 thanks to a veteran defense that’s been fantastic all year long.

Player of the Match

Marissa Sheva | Midfielder

Three of Sheva’s four goals this season have served as game winners for the Nittany Lions.

“She’s an irreplaceable piece of the puzzle for us,” Dambach said of Sheva.

Takeaways

Penn State made the Elite Eight for the 13th time in program history and stretched its NCAA tournament record to 53-21-2. The Nittany Lions are built for the biggest stages because Dambach always schedules such a tough non-conference schedule.

Penn State’s seniors have accounted for all but one of the team’s six goals so far in NCAA tournament play. Schnurr scored the other in Friday’s 1-0 win over South Carolina.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (18-5-1) will face No. 1 seed Florida State Friday in Tallahassee with a trip to the College Cup on the line. Time of the match has yet to be announced.

