Kendall White Featured On SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

Penn State libero Kendall White checked in at No. 10 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays for her spectacular save against Minnesota.

The Nittany Lions handed the Big Ten champion Golden Gophers their first conference loss of the season Friday night at Rec Hall in a 3-2 thriller that lasted nearly three hours.

White sprinted down an errant ball and dove to keep it airborne midway through the second game, earning an assist on her bump set to Jonni Parker moments later. Parker finished with a career-high 29 kills in the win.

White, a junior from Zionsville, Indiana, led Penn State’s defense with a match-high 27 digs, three assists, and a service ace. She’s currently in fifth place in program history with 1,439 career digs and needs only 36 more to pass Dominique Gonzalez on the all-time list.

Penn State setter Bryanna Weiskircher found herself on SportsCenter earlier this season following her unreal kick save in a sweep of Ohio State on October 6.

White has made a habit of laying out for ridiculous saves throughout her first three seasons in State College. The AVCA All-American has also evolved into the vocal leader for a young team comprised of eight freshmen.

“She’s been a great match for Penn State,” head coach Russ Rose said. “If the ball is close to going in the crowd, she’s not going to slow down. She’s going to fly into the crowd to save the ball, and that’s always been the style of play I like to see in Rec Hall.”

White and the Nittany Lions can end the regular season on a four-match winning streak if they beat No. 8 Wisconsin Saturday night in the program’s annual White Out.

“We have so much potential there’s no way we’re going to reach our best even by the end of our season,” White said. “I think we can win a national championship, but I don’t believe that we’re going to be even close to what we could be.”

Ethan Kasales Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]