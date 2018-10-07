PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Athletics

Bryanna Weiskircher Featured On SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
10/7/18 12:45 am

Penn State women’s volleyball setter Bryanna Weiskircher checked in at No. 9 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays for her spectacular kick save against Ohio State.

Weiskircher finished with a match-high 34 assists in Saturday night’s sweep of the Buckeyes at Rec Hall. She discussed her circus save, which resulted in a rare kill for defensive specialist Jenna Hampton, following the victory.

“Jonni [Parker] picked up the tip and I was on the floor behind her because I was going for it too,” Weiskircher said. “I knew Serena [Gray] wasn’t going to get there, so I just kind of stuck my foot out and kicked it up.”

Weiskircher tied Parker for the team lead in digs with six versus the Buckeyes, who beat Penn State 3-1 on Sept. 23 in Columbus. Weiskircher added a block and a service ace to help her team improve to 13-3 on the season.

The Rockford, Illinois, native fills a captaincy role for the Nittany Lions and is one of only two players on the roster who own a national championship ring from 2014. Fellow redshirt senior Nia Reed, who tallied a career-high 15 kills Saturday, is the other.

Earlier this season, head coach Russ Rose described what makes Weiskircher different from some of the setters he’s coached in the past. She currently leads the team in assists (516) and service aces (17).

“She’s calm and she’s a good leader,” Rose said. “She knows what the expectations are for her. I think coaches probably have a lot more meetings with their setters than I have with Bryanna, because I’m confident that she has a good handle on the game.”

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Ethan

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Ohio State

Nia Reed led the Nittany Lions with a career-high 15 kills in Saturday night’s sweep of the Buckeyes at Rec Hall.

Kristin Schnurr Leads Penn State Women’s Soccer Past Michigan State 2-1

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Maryland

Marcus Allen, Jesse James, Malik Golden Wear Ohio State Shirts After Losing Bet

Marcus Allen, Jesse James, and Malik Golden were on the losing end of a bet with former Ohio State star Ryan Shazier.

Weeklong Celebration Culminates In 99th Annual Homecoming Football Game

Check out all that Homecoming has to offer as you count down to Michigan State, Michigan State, Michigan State.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend