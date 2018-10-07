Bryanna Weiskircher Featured On SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

Penn State women’s volleyball setter Bryanna Weiskircher checked in at No. 9 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays for her spectacular kick save against Ohio State.

Weiskircher finished with a match-high 34 assists in Saturday night’s sweep of the Buckeyes at Rec Hall. She discussed her circus save, which resulted in a rare kill for defensive specialist Jenna Hampton, following the victory.

“Jonni [Parker] picked up the tip and I was on the floor behind her because I was going for it too,” Weiskircher said. “I knew Serena [Gray] wasn’t going to get there, so I just kind of stuck my foot out and kicked it up.”

Weiskircher tied Parker for the team lead in digs with six versus the Buckeyes, who beat Penn State 3-1 on Sept. 23 in Columbus. Weiskircher added a block and a service ace to help her team improve to 13-3 on the season.



The Rockford, Illinois, native fills a captaincy role for the Nittany Lions and is one of only two players on the roster who own a national championship ring from 2014. Fellow redshirt senior Nia Reed, who tallied a career-high 15 kills Saturday, is the other.

Earlier this season, head coach Russ Rose described what makes Weiskircher different from some of the setters he’s coached in the past. She currently leads the team in assists (516) and service aces (17).

“She’s calm and she’s a good leader,” Rose said. “She knows what the expectations are for her. I think coaches probably have a lot more meetings with their setters than I have with Bryanna, because I’m confident that she has a good handle on the game.”

About the Author

Ethan Kasales Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

