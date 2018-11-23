PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Athletics

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Beats Minnesota 3-2

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
11/23/18 11:03 pm

No. 7 Penn State women’s volleyball beat No. 3 Minnesota 3-2 (20-25, 25-21, 30-28, 24-26, 15-12) Friday night at Rec Hall.

Jonni Parker obliterated her previous career high with 29 kills for the Nittany Lions in their thrilling victory over the Big Ten champion Golden Gophers.

How It Happened

Minnesota setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson opened the match with a service ace. Both teams battled back and forth throughout the first set, but the Golden Gophers (24-3) pulled away late thanks to the hard-hitting duo of Stephanie Samedy and Alexis Hart.

Parker and Kendall White drew one of the largest roars of the night from the crowd of 4,628 following White’s tremendous hustle play and Parker’s ensuing kill. The Nittany Lions tied things up at 1-1 following a Samedy service error and Allyson Cathey’s kill. White had a match-high 27 digs.

Tied 28-28 in the third set, Parker rattled off a pair of kills to set a new career high and give the Nittany Lions a 2-1 lead. Penn State went on a quick run to open the fourth set, but Minnesota clawed its way back to extend the match. 

Senior setter Bryanna Weiskircher had 63 assists, 15 digs, five kills, and five blocks. Nia Reed and Kaitlyn Hord also turned in strong performances, combining for 28 kills and 11 blocks. Hord’s 12th and final kill secured the victory. Penn State now owns a 48-11 lead in the all-time series with Minnesota.

“Jonni played her butt off. She had a great game,” White said. “She was the person to go to when we had tight situations. She was on it. She had the fire in her eyes.”

Player of the Match

Jonni Parker | Right side

The freshman from Casstown, Ohio, put together the best match of her Penn State career in the win. 

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (23-6) return to Rec Hall Saturday at 8 p.m. when they host No. 8 Wisconsin in the regular season finale. The White Out match will air live on Big Ten Network.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Ethan

Penn State Women’s Soccer Loses To Florida State 1-0

Deyna Castellanos scored the game-winning goal for the Seminoles in the 53rd minute Friday afternoon in Tallahassee.

Amani Oruwariye Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Penn State Women’s Soccer Advances To Elite Eight

The Recruiting Class That Put Penn State Back On The Map

Just a handful of players remain from Franklin’s original class — Scott, Thompkins, Farmer, Oruwariye, Wright, and McSorley. These last links to the beginning of a new chapter for Penn State will play at Beaver Stadium one last time this Saturday against Maryland for Senior Day.

What Will It Take For Penn State To Make The Rose Bowl?

This season has smelled like everything except roses, but somehow, Penn State enters its final weekend with an outside shot at making it back to the Rose Bowl.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend