Penn State Women’s Volleyball Beats Minnesota 3-2

No. 7 Penn State women’s volleyball beat No. 3 Minnesota 3-2 (20-25, 25-21, 30-28, 24-26, 15-12) Friday night at Rec Hall.

Jonni Parker obliterated her previous career high with 29 kills for the Nittany Lions in their thrilling victory over the Big Ten champion Golden Gophers.

How It Happened

Minnesota setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson opened the match with a service ace. Both teams battled back and forth throughout the first set, but the Golden Gophers (24-3) pulled away late thanks to the hard-hitting duo of Stephanie Samedy and Alexis Hart.

Parker and Kendall White drew one of the largest roars of the night from the crowd of 4,628 following White’s tremendous hustle play and Parker’s ensuing kill. The Nittany Lions tied things up at 1-1 following a Samedy service error and Allyson Cathey’s kill. White had a match-high 27 digs.

Tied 28-28 in the third set, Parker rattled off a pair of kills to set a new career high and give the Nittany Lions a 2-1 lead. Penn State went on a quick run to open the fourth set, but Minnesota clawed its way back to extend the match.

Senior setter Bryanna Weiskircher had 63 assists, 15 digs, five kills, and five blocks. Nia Reed and Kaitlyn Hord also turned in strong performances, combining for 28 kills and 11 blocks. Hord’s 12th and final kill secured the victory. Penn State now owns a 48-11 lead in the all-time series with Minnesota.

“Jonni played her butt off. She had a great game,” White said. “She was the person to go to when we had tight situations. She was on it. She had the fire in her eyes.”

Player of the Match

Jonni Parker | Right side

The freshman from Casstown, Ohio, put together the best match of her Penn State career in the win.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (23-6) return to Rec Hall Saturday at 8 p.m. when they host No. 8 Wisconsin in the regular season finale. The White Out match will air live on Big Ten Network.

