PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Athletics

Paul DeNaples Quickly Becoming Steady Presence On Penn State Hockey’s Defense

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
11/27/18 8:47 am

If you don’t notice a particular defenseman while watching a hockey game, that probably means he’s doing a great job. Penn State freshman Paul DeNaples is the perfect embodiment of this cliché.

Whether it’s his offensive production or style of play, DeNaples doesn’t have a single standout attribute of his game. He hasn’t scored a goal yet this year, but he’s chipped in five assists to rank fourth among Penn State’s defensemen. As far as his style of play is concerned, he’s not flashy — but that’s why he’s been so effective for the Nittany Lions.

DeNaples’ tendency to make simpler, higher-percentage plays has helped him take a strong hold at the top of Division I hockey in terms of his plus/minus rating. The Moscow, PA native leads the nation with an impressive +19 rating through 13 games, a mark that’s five higher than second-placed Nate Sucese.

“[DeNaples] is locked in,” head coach Guy Gadowsky said. “He’s not out there trying to get points, he’s not out there trying to get plus/minus, he’s not out there trying to make fancy plays. His mentality is 100 percent for the team. That sounds obvious, but to stay that focused every shift is a difficult thing to do.”

DeNaples has never been much of a goal scorer — he finished his USHL career with nine goals in 110 games played — but he doesn’t need to be.

The ex-Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL) defenseman takes pride in his defensive game, which is a big reason for his excellent start to his collegiate career. He admittedly doesn’t want to stick out when he gets his ice time, and this formula’s clearly worked out for him so far this season.

“I take pride in playing a very, very simple game,” DeNaples said. “I don’t try to stand out or do anything crazy.”

Defensemen like DeNaples are usually a goaltender’s best friends, and Nittany Lion netminder Peyton Jones appreciates the work that he puts in, even if he won’t always capture the headlines for it.

“He’s not going to turn the puck over, and that’s huge for a goalie,” Jones said. “I have a lot of trust and faith in him, and it’s awesome to see that his hard work is paying off.”

DeNaples’ 0.38 points-per-game clip through 13 games with Penn State is twice as high as his USHL scoring output in 110 appearances.

DeNaples mostly attributes his standout plus/minus rating to the rest of his teammates converting their chances while he’s on the ice. He wasn’t the first defenseman on the team to boil his success down to giving the puck to the Nittany Lions’ talented group of forwards, but he perhaps isn’t giving himself enough credit for his steady and sound game.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Penn State’s Post-Maryland Report Card

The senior class was sent off in style after a dominant performance at Beaver Stadium helped the Nittany Lions finish with a 9-3 record.

Penn State Student Unicyclist Aims To Turn Passion Into Community With New Club

Penn State Football Ranked No. 14 In AP Top 25 Poll

Gameday Observations: Maryland

Small but mighty, the student section was still the place to be on Saturday. Plus, the Blue Band got us in the holiday spirit.

Penn State’s Post-Maryland Report Card

The senior class was sent off in style after a dominant performance at Beaver Stadium helped the Nittany Lions finish with a 9-3 record.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend