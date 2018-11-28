Your Guide To De-Stressing Before Finals

Finals week is coming up fast, and the pressure of exams can get the best of some students. Luckily, Penn State is offering several outlets to distract you from the thought of your looming exams before and during finals week.

CAPS Life Hacks Workshops

CAPS offers “Life Hack” sessions with tips on how to handle anxiety, set boundaries, manage stress, and practice self-care. Workshops are held from 4-5 p.m. every Monday (Room 402) and Tuesday (Room 204/205) in the Student Health Center.

De-Stress With A Therapy Dog

There aren’t many better ways to relieve stress than petting a very good boy, and CAPS gives students the opportunity to do just that.

The CAPS Chat De-Stress hour will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 12 in the HUB. Luke, CAPS’ therapy dog who’s a certified 15/10 good boy, will be there ready for the cuddles of finals-laden students. This also seems like a great way to reward yourself if you’re lucky enough to get your exams out of the way earlier in the week.

Relaxation Room

The relaxation room in the IM building has all the stress relief you could possibly ask for. Featuring activities ranging from a zen sand garden to coloring books and brain massages, the relaxation room is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday in the Wellness Suite, Room 20. Students can also practice breathing techniques with the room’s two biofeedback software programs and use its light therapy boxes.

Wellness Suite Self-Care

When the relaxation room closes up shop at 5 p.m., the Wellness Suite turns into a self-care hotspot. Campus Rec hosts different activities in the suite throughout the year, and there are a few left between now and the end of the semester:

Wellness Wednesday — 4-4:45 p.m. weekly

Pilates — 5:15-6:15 p.m. Thursday, November 29

Relaxation Meditation — 5:15-6:15 p.m. Tuesday, December 4

“Unplug” Classes

Campus Recreation also offers “Unplug” — a class which teaches students self-help concepts like meditation and breathing techniques. The class runs from 6-7 p.m. on Thursdays in White Building Room 6 and 8-9 p.m. Sundays in IM Building Room 16.

Food & Study Breaks

The Pasquerilla Spiritual Center is the place to be for students looking for a study break. Multi-Faith Meditation Monday will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on December 10 in Room 118, along with a pizza party at 5 p.m. that same day in the building’s lobby.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and you can go to the Pasquerilla Center’s Garden Room at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 11 to get a hot start to your day of exams or studying. Wrap It Up Wednesday will take place beginning at 11 a.m. on December 12, and students can eat free — you guessed it — wraps in the lobby.

