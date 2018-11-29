Comedian Jay Pharoah Roasts Jimmy Neutron Lookalike, ‘Mo Bamba’ In HUB

“You know it’s cold out when white people are bundled up,” comedian Jay Pharoah said as he took the stage in Alumni Hall.

The Saturday Night Live alumnus is known for his hilarious impressions of celebrities ranging from Barack Obama to Jay Z to Kevin Hart. Students caught his act for free Wednesday night, thanks to the Student Programming Association.

After opening act AJ Foster warmed up the crowd with a solid comedy routine, Pharoah took the stage to “Mo Bamba,” yelling incoherently along to the song before cutting the music and roasting the song as well as “mumble” rappers.

Tonight @JayPharoah told me I looked like Jimmy Neutron but if he just… gave up. So naturally it’s been a great day. pic.twitter.com/X109KrWWIB — William J (@BillyIssertell) November 29, 2018

Pharoah joked about topics like partying in Dave and Buster’s with Drake, having over-protective parents, and how the audience composed of college kids didn’t understand his “90s kid” references.

He only dipped into his bag of impressions occasionally, but performed them flawlessly, asking, “Why does Jay Z always sound like he’s being tickled?” before impersonating Jay Z’s laugh.

The Virginia native interacted with the crowd frequently, going back and forth with multiple audience members and asking them questions about things like their worst job experiences, then diving into a story about his own experience working at Golden Corral.

After more than an hour of standup, impressions, and a freestyle, Pharoah ended the show by telling the story of the time he met President Barack Obama and explaining what antics he would have pulled if he was Obama in his last day in office.

About the Author

Matthew Ogden Matthew Ogden is a junior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is Onward State's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists and your spiciest memes to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

