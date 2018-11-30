Get ‘Gritty’ For The Kids At THON Flyers Game

Though new mascot Gritty may be disturbing to some children, the Philadelphia Flyers will host a game For The Kids over winter break.

A portion of ticket proceeds for the Thursday, December 20 matchup between the Flyers and the Nashville Predators will benefit THON. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

If donating to THON isn’t enough to get you out for some local shooty-puck, remember Gritty originated right here in Centre County, at Flyland Designs in Bellefonte. You might be from the ubiquitous “right outside Philly,” but Gritty’s from “right outside State College.”

Tickets for the game cost $45 to sit in sections 217 or 217A of the Wells Fargo Center. You can buy your tickets online here before 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 11.

The Flyers aren’t the only NHL team to set their THON game for winter break. The New Jersey Devils will also donate a portion of ticket proceeds to THON the following night, Friday, December 21, when they face the Ottawa Senators.

