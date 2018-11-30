PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

News

Get ‘Gritty’ For The Kids At THON Flyers Game

By Elissa Hill
11/30/18 4:06 am

Though new mascot Gritty may be disturbing to some children, the Philadelphia Flyers will host a game For The Kids over winter break.

A portion of ticket proceeds for the Thursday, December 20 matchup between the Flyers and the Nashville Predators will benefit THON. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

If donating to THON isn’t enough to get you out for some local shooty-puck, remember Gritty originated right here in Centre County, at Flyland Designs in Bellefonte. You might be from the ubiquitous “right outside Philly,” but Gritty’s from “right outside State College.”

Tickets for the game cost $45 to sit in sections 217 or 217A of the Wells Fargo Center. You can buy your tickets online here before 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 11.

The Flyers aren’t the only NHL team to set their THON game for winter break. The New Jersey Devils will also donate a portion of ticket proceeds to THON the following night, Friday, December 21, when they face the Ottawa Senators.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Elissa

Penn State #GivingTuesday Campaign Raises More Than $700,000

“During this season of gratitude and giving, I am thankful that so many Penn Staters have chosen to make philanthropy a part of their holiday celebrations.”

UPUA Supports Advising Policy Revisions, Spends Too Much Money On Coffee

Penn State Enrollment Decreases Slightly For Fall 2018 Semester

Penn State’s Rooting Guide For Championship Saturday

It might not seem likely, but Penn State’s New Year’s Six hopes rest on the shoulders of Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio State winning their respective conference title games.

Penn State Wrestling: The Leader College Wrestling Needs

“Penn State and other top schools have a responsibility to help build those other schools up and build the wrestling community up.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend