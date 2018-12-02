PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

News

THON Unveils 2019 ‘Shape The Moment’ Logo

By Elissa Hill
12/2/18 3:37 pm

THON revealed its 2019 “Shape The Moment” logo Sunday afternoon in the White Building in front of families, directors, and captains at this year’s Family Carnival.

This year’s logo features a star on a pulley in place of the A in “Shape”:

Each year, graphic design majors design multiple logos based on the theme and one student’s logo is ultimately chosen for all of THON’s yearly branding and apparel.

Now that the FT5K, 100 Days ’til THON, and Family Carnival have all passed, the sights are set on THON Weekend. We dance in 75!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Elissa

Penn State Reportedly Headed To Citrus Bowl

Brett McMurphy tweeted the reported matchup Sunday afternoon before any official announcement.

Get ‘Gritty’ For The Kids At THON Flyers Game

Penn State #GivingTuesday Campaign Raises More Than $700,000

Penn State To Play Kentucky In Citrus Bowl

Penn State is headed to sunny Orlando to play against No. 14 Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

Penn State Wrestling: The Leader College Wrestling Needs

“Penn State and other top schools have a responsibility to help build those other schools up and build the wrestling community up.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend